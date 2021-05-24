Man dies in two-car crash on motorway in Co Meath

A man was killed in a car crash in Co Meath on Monday afternoon.

The victim in his 30s died when his car collided with another car driven by a woman in her 40s.

The incident occurred on the M3 motorway at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin, between junctions 6 and 7 at about 4.40pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí at Ashbourne station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.