Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Co Wicklow

A man has died following a three-vehicle road collision in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

The crash, which occurred in the Lower Main Street area of Rathdrum at about 1pm, involved a van and two cars.

Gardaí said the driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to a mortuary in Loughlinstown.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Wicklow Garda station (0404 60140) or via the confidential line (1800 666 111).