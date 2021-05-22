Man dies following house fire in Newry

A man has died following a house fire in Newry, Co Down on Friday night.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service alerted police to the blaze at a house in Park View, Cloughoge at about 11.40pm.

The fire service recovered two men from the property. One man died at the scene while the other was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Handley of the PSNI said: “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.”