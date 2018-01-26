Man dies after fall while taking down Christmas lights

A father-of-two has died after he fell while taking down Christmas lights at his home in Co Clare.

He is understood to have sustained serious head injuries when he fell from a wall.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the man was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

The main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road was closed for a time so the Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance could land and evacuate the injured man to hospital.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on Friday at the man’s home at Garraun, Lisdeen near Kilkee in West Clare.

It is understood he fell several feet from a wall while taking down Christmas lights, struck his head and sustained serious injuries.

The alarm was raised quickly and emergency services rushed to the scene, with gardaí and ambulance paramedics arrived in minutes.

Safe landing zone

Volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also dispatched to assist with securing a safe landing zone for the helicopter.

The helicopter crew dropped a paramedic in a nearby field but the aircraft could not remain on the ground as conditions were too wet.

Gardaí closed a section of the main N67 road so that helicopter could land and take the injured man on board.

Mr King was transported from the scene to the helicopter by road ambulance and flown to University Hospital Limerick for emergency treatment.

“Gardaí­ are investigating the circumstances but we believe this was an accident. We have also informed the Health and Safety Authority (HSA),” a Garda spokesman said.

A spokesman for the HSA confirmed they have been informed of the incident and were exploring whether the incident was work-related.