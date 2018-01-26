Body of missing Irish man found in Vienna

The body of a 21-year-old business student from Athboy, Co Meath, has been located in Vienna, Austria, a week after he went missing.

Ross Hanlon was last seen at 2am on January 19th near a canal which flows into the River Danube.

He was on an Erasmus programme in the city. He had been to the Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrucke district of Vienna before he became separated from his two friends.

Police in the city have been conducting a search, while the Danube Service which patrols the water way, also took part in the effort.

Mr Hanlon’s family travelled to Vienna to put up posters, and Austrian television also broadcast an appeal for information.

However, Mr Hanlon’s brother Craig confirmed via Facebook on Friday that his body had been located. The remains were understood to have been found in a canal.

“Like to thank everyone for the support,” he said. “We are going to bring Ross home and give him what he deserves we all love you so much and we will see you soon stay strong brother.”

The Irish embassy in the city is providing consular assistance.

Earlier this week, a vigil was held in Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT) for the student.