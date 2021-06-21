Man arrested following fatal assault in Dublin

A man aged in his 60s has died after an assault at a house in Firhouse, Dublin, on Sunday night.

Gardaí were called to Carriglea View, at 11.50pm, where they found the man, who was pronounced dead by emergency services shortly after midnight. The man’s body remained at the scene on Monday morning as Garda investigators carried out a technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later on Monday.

One man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and was taken to Tallaght Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse on Sunday evening between 11.30pm and 12.30am to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

‘Nice, quiet man’

Neighbours have described the deceased as “a nice, quiet man”. It is a residential area, with children’s scooters and goalposts visible in many front gardens. A national school is just around the corner.

Two doors down from the scene, a man said it was “dreadful” to hear of the death. He had woken up to the blue lights of emergency vehicles late on Sunday night.

“I knew him to see and talk to him. He helped fix my aerial, as he knew a few guys in the building trade. I am surprised it is him, he is about six foot. He is a nice guy. I am shocked,” he said.

Local Tony Brady (81) described his “shock” at hearing of the death on the 7am morning news.

“I was born and reared here . . . I would be very nervous,” he said. This is a quiet residential area where families and older people live, he added.

Mr Brady was on his way to the scene to check if the man was someone he knew: “The van is something I wouldn’t recognise, so it doesn’t seem to be.”

Another man from across the road said the man who died “kept himself to himself”.

“He was a very quiet man,” he said, a sentiment that was echoed by others living close to him.

Gary Somers, who lives up the road, said he would have seen the man when walking by. Mr Somers said he heard the sirens of an ambulance on the road after midnight, which he thought was strange.

“I didn’t hear a thing after that,” he added.

With a school just around the corner, Mr Somers noted there “would be a lot of kids around” the area.

Local Councillor Deirdre O’Donovan said the news was “very upsetting” to hear. “You see it all the time on the news and think nothing would ever happen in your area. It is very, very shocking,” she said.

“People are just so shocked. This is a very settled area. The demographic is very much an area with older, retired couples, and then you see younger families moving in too.”