Man (60) dies in multi-car collision in Co Cork

One man has died and a second man has been injured in a three car collision on the main N22 Cork–Killarney road near Macroom in mid-Cork this afternoon.

The deceased, a 60-year-old from Coachford, was fatally injured in the collision at Carrigaphooka just west of Macroom town at around 1.05pm.

Gardaí and HSE paramedics, as well as units of Cork County Fire Service from Macroom attended the crash but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have not released the name of the deceased - who is understood to be a father of three adult children - until all next of kin have been notified.

The man’s body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out on Saturday to establish the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the driver of the second car, a man in his 20s was airlifted by Aer Corps Medivac helicopter 112 to Cork University Hospital. It is believed his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí immediately closed off the road and diversions were put in place to allow a forensic crash investigator carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have travelled the road around 1pm and who may be able to assist them, to contact them at Macroom Garda station on 026-20590.

The fatality is the seventh on Cork roads this year and the second in the Macroom Garda district this month following the death of a woman in her 90s at Sleaveen, near the town, two weeks ago.

A pedestrian was killed in Clonakilty early this year and two motorists killed in separate collisions near Midleton, while two pedestrians died after being struck by cars in Cork city.