Overturned truck causes traffic delays in west Dublin

An overturned truck is causing major traffic delays around Lucan in west Dublin, following a traffic collision on Friday afternoon.

The incident on the N4 outbound created major traffic build-ups in the area, as several lanes were closed off while emergency services dealt with the collision, which occurred near Liffey Valley shopping centre, by the former Foxhunter Pub.

The road was fully reopened after 5pm, but AA Roadwatch have warned motorists traffic is still very heavy in the area.

N4:Kelly Recovery now on scene at over turned truck before J3 to assist with getting the truck back on its wheels. Traffic now backed up on the M50 to past the scene. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/IcCR5o6W2O — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) April 27, 2018

Several fire brigade units from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn, gardaí and paramedics attended the collision shortly after 10am.

Motorway recovery services worked on the scene for several hours to right the truck and clear the road of debris.

Traffic is still heavy heading towards Lucan on several roads, and around Park West, AA Roadwatch said.

Earlier AA Roadwatch warned traffic was heavy “on the M50 both ways exiting at J7 Lucan as a result of the incident”, as only one lane on the outbound N4 was open.

“Southbound delays are back to J4 Ballymun and northbound delays are from J10 Ballymount,” AA Roadwatch said.

Motorists had been advised to avoid the N4 outbound and the J7 Lucan from both directions due to the collision, as traffic had backed up to the Chapelizod Bypass approaching the scene.