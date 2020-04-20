Man (30s) dies after single vehicle collision in Wexford

A man in his 30s has died following a road collision in Co Wexford in the early hours of Monday morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene of the single vehicle collision which occurred at around 5am on Monday on the N25 at Ballinaboola, Co Wexford.

The man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene while the front seat passenger - a woman who in her 20s – was taken to University Hospital Wexford with serious injuries.

The road where the collision took place is currently closed and local divisions are in place.

Gardaí at New Ross are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.