Make a Day of It: Get back into your favourite city centre, Dubs urged

Dubliners are being encouraged to return to the capital’s city centre to support local businesses in a new campaign launched by Dublin City Council.

The city centre has often been next to deserted in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, with most office workers working remotely from home.

The council’s Make a Day of It campaign is aimed at encouraging people to visit the city centre, in an effort to boost the retail and hospitality sectors, which were hit hard by the economic fallout from Covid-19.

Even as the restrictions on movement were lifted and the economy reopened from lockdown, footfall in the city centre has remained low.

The Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square in Dublin city. File photograph: Cyril Byrne

The advertising campaign will promote attractions such as the Hugh Lane Gallery and the Little Museum of Dublin, as well as city centre restaurants and shops.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said “Dublin has so much to offer and yet all the tourists who come here get to see more of it than we do.

“My message to all Dubliners is, ‘Get out, enjoy your city, visit some of the great attractions you never get a chance to visit during normal times, and Make A Day Of It while you’re at it’,” she said.