Limerick street party a slap in the face, says Harris

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said the scenes of students at a street party in Co Limerick on Tuesday night were “a slap in the face to everyone sacrificing so much”.

The Minister said any student in breach of Covid-19 public health restrictions “must and will face serious consequences”.

Mr Harris said that students, “like everyone”, have suffered a lot with Covid-19. “The scenes in Limerick tonight are completely unacceptable and a slap in the face to everyone sacrificing so much. It does a real disservice to all students who abide by the rules day in and out,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday night.

“I have spoken to UL tonight. My understanding is a full investigation is underway by both the gardaí and by the university authorities. Any student in breach of restrictions and regulations must and will face serious consequences.”

The University of Limerick has promised “strong disciplinary action” against any students who breached Covid-19 regulations.

Garda sources said students gathered in the area at around 6pm and were still being cleared from the area after 9pm.

“Garda members attempted to engage with the gathered individuals. Following continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations and failing to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána, gardaí were forced to intervene at approximately 7.15pm,” a statement said.

An investigation is now under way into who organised the event, an offence under pandemic laws, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

UL president, Prof Kerstin Mey, said the university would “take action with strong disciplinary measures” against any student who had been found to have breached public health guidelines. “Students at UL are subject to a code of conduct,” Prof Mey said.

Videos on social media and some supplied directly to The Irish Times purport to show young people socialising in the College Court area of Castletroy.

Various footage showed scenes of people dancing in a housing estate, running down the street following the detonation of a large firework and, in another, being chased down and apprehended by gardaí.

One property owner, requesting anonymity, said while there had been antisocial complaints regarding students in the past, anxiety was heightened due to the pandemic and that restrictions were being ignored wholesale during what would normally be college Rag week.

“It’s really dangerous out there. There are hundreds of people at different parties tonight,” the owner said, at times becoming emotional. “Residents are tormented.”

Green party councillor Sean Hartigan, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday, said there had been an issued around parties in the area since last year.

“There were a lot of guards in the estate, there were trucks taking away cars. I had been in the estate earlier in the day about 2pm and the parties were starting, there was a lot of students walking around carrying cases of beer, gatherings of plenty more students outside houses.

“I saw the video online — hundreds of students in the street — it only escalated last night, but this issue has been ongoing since last summer when there was a large influx of students into the Castletroy area.”

Limerick Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell described the street party as unacceptable at any time, but particularly during the pandemic.

Also speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Donnell said there had been “general mayhem” in the relatively confined area.