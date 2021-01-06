Kerry rescue services urge hillwalkers to abide by 5km rule

Rescue services are appealing to hillwalkers and others to obey travel restrictions in Co Kerry.

The 5km rule is being flouted widely in the county where hundreds of hill walkers are arriving daily to climb mountains from Mangerton in Killarney, to Mount Brandon in west Kerry.

Since the end of December outdoor gatherings are on hold. Public health guidelines are that no one travels beyond 5km unless for essential purposes such as work and health.

Several hillwalking clubs have posted that advice and suspended their group activities. But the guidance is being ignored widely by individuals and small groups who are arriving together by car to popular climbing spots throughout the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.

Some nine climbers in four parties were rescued in dangerous conditions from Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest mountain, on Tuesday. None was from within 5km of the foot of the mountain and social media suggested at least some of the people were from Cork, a distance of almost 120km.

Sparsely populated location

Some 60 cars packed the narrow roadsides at the foot of Mangerton mountain on Saturday, and again on Sunday, with walkers drawn from all over Kerry and Cork to the remote, sparsely populated spot. Up to 20 cars were parked there on Monday.

The volunteer rescue services have scaled down their numbers on call-outs to try to comply with social distancing and not put their members – or those they assist – at risk of Covid-19.

However, six members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue were involved in the five-hour rescue on Tuesday which began at 1pm and did not end until 6pm in dark and icy conditions. Temperatures at the top of Carrauntoohil were -7. The volunteer organisation appealed to people to stay off the higher mountains and to observe the 5km rule.

Meanwhile, Killarney gardaí stressed that the 5km rule applies to everyone, across all activities.