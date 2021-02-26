James Crombie crowned photographer of the year
Bryan O’Brien wins two categories as Irish Times work receives five awards
The 43rd annual Press Photographer of the Year Awards were announced on Friday evening during a specially directed live stream awards ceremony presented by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.
The Press Photographer of the Year 2021 title was awarded to Tullamore-native James Crombie of the Inpho agency, whose portfolio the judges cited as “a marriage of superb features work, creative portrait work and solid sports photography”.
The Irish Times won five awards at the annual Press Photographers Association of Ireland event. Bryan O’Brien won two awards with first places in the Multimedia and Portrait categories. Damien Eagers was first in the Nature and Environment category, with Dara MacDonaill second. Tom Honan was third in the Daily Life category.
Winners
DAILY LIFE & PEOPLE
1, Hairy times. Mark Condren, Independent News & Media
2, So near, yet so far. Michael Mac Sweeney, Provision
3, Peek-a-boo Santa. Tom Honan, for The Irish Times
SPORTS NON-ACTION
1, Cup up and away. Bryan Keane, Inpho Photography
2, He is risen. James Crombie, Inpho Photography
3, Rider on the storm…. Garry O’Neill, freelance
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
1, Savage beauty. Michael McLaughlin, freelance
2, High fliers. Gerry Mooney, Independent News & Media
3, Spiral dance. Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland
POLITICS
1, The cat that got the cream. Gary Ashe, freelance
2, Can we still be friends? Brian Lawless, Press Association
3, The wind that shakes the brolly. Lorraine Teevan, freelance
SPORTS ACTION
1, Foggy semi-final. James Crombie, Inpho
2, Full throttle. Piaras Ó Mídheach, Sportsfile
3, On to a quinner. Sam Barnes, Sportsfile
REPORTAGE
1, Weathering the boards. Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters
2, Lockdown man. Kenneth O’Halloran, freelance
3, Front line heroes. David Conachy, Independent News & Media
NATURE & THE ENVIRONMENT
1, Bright spark! Damien Eagers, for The Irish Times
2, Eye of the storm. Dara Mac Dónaill, The Irish Times
3, Moonshine. Naoise Culhane, freelance
MULTIMEDIA
1, Harp handover. Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times
PORTRAIT
1, Cocooning on mother’s day. Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times
2, Ellen Keane. Seb Daly, Sportsfile
3, Untitled. Aidan Crawley, EPA-EFE
NEWS
1, First frontline fatality. Michael O’Neill, Freelance
2, In your face! Sam Boal, Rollingnews.ie
3, No comment. Paul Nicholls, Freelance