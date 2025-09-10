Child poverty reduction target of 3% by 2030 not sufficient, says charity

The Government aims to cut child poverty rates by 3 per cent by end of decade. Photograph: Getty Images

A new Government target to reduce child poverty by 3 per cent by 2030 is not sufficient and the Government needs to be more ambitious, according to the Children’s Rights Alliance (CRA).

The target, approved by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary on Wednesday, comes on foot of a commitment in the programme for government.

It follows an Economic and Social Research Institute report on Tuesday which said one-in-five children in Ireland now lives in a family below the poverty line when housing costs are taken into account.

According to the research, child poverty rates are now approaching the bleakest days of the economic crash, with many parents having to choose between food, clothing, lighting and heat as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

CRA chief executive Tanya Ward said the Government “has finally put on record a set target for [reducing] child poverty”.

But she said “in such a rich and fiscally fruitful country” there was no reason children should be without food, a home or access to education and healthcare.

“In 2024, the number of children living in consistent poverty saw a significant spike – jumping to over 100,000 children,” she said. “As it stands, it will take Ireland four to five generations to break the cycle of poverty and ensure every child is on a level playing field. We need much bolder budget moves and more ambitious action from Government if we are to turn this tide.”

She said, once published, the Roadmap to Social Inclusion should include an implementation plan to ensure the 3 per cent target was met by or before 2030.

