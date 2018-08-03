Irishman struck by police vehicle in Canada dies

A Co Longford man, who was knocked down and critically injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Canada earlier this year, has died in Ireland.

Mullinalaghta native Brendan Keogh died on Wednesday morning, some four-and-a-half months after sustaining serious injuries following an incident on March 13th last in Squamish, about 60km north of Vancouver.

Twenty-nine-year-old Mr Keogh, a former student at Cnoc Mhuire in Granard, was walking along the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way in the town of Squamish when he was struck by an unmarked Police SUV.

The officer who was driving, attached to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services, had been on duty at the time.

The Canadian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.

The former Dundalk IT student’s parents, Kevin and Marian, and two sisters, Niamh and Áine, flew out to Canada to be by his side.

Prayer services were held in Mullinalaghta’s St Columba’s Church.

Mr Keogh had been living in the Canadian province of British Columbia for a year and had been working at local bar and restaurant, the Howe Sound Inn.

He was flown home to Ireland a number of weeks later where, it was hoped, he would continue his rehabilitation.

However, news of his death has been greeted with shock in the tight-knit community of Mullinalaghta.

“It’s very sad to hear that Brendan has passed away,” said local Fianna Fáil Councillor PJ Reilly.

“It’s very tough on his parents, Kevin and Marian, and two sisters, as it is for the local community.”

Mr Keogh’s family expressed thanks to Vancouver General Hospital, Cavan General Hospital and the Mater Hospital, Dublin for the care their staff provided.

He will lie in repose at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, August 4th from 4pm until 7pm, with funeral mass taking place at 2pm on Sunday at St Columba’s Church.