Irish Coast Guard rescue two people and dog in Howth

The Irish Coast Guard was called out to rescue two people and a dog, cut off by the rising sea tide while out walking in Howth this afternoon.

Local Coast Guard units received an emergency call at 12.33pm on Sunday, from the stranded pair.

In a statement the Coast Guard said “the crew immediately responded and began a search for the casualties.” The pair and the dog, called Max, were “quickly located” and taken aboard the boat safely, and returned to shore, the Coast Guard said.

“The callers did the right thing when they realised they were in trouble. The called 112 and asked for the Coast Guard,” the statement said.

The Coast Guard issued advice to people in similar situations, to be cautious when walking along shorelines. “Tides can rise quickly and some areas can be cut off faster than you expect. If you find yourself in this situation immediately call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard,” the statement said.