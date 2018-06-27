Irish boy (5) in intensive care after being hit by drunk driver in Spain

Irish embassy officials in Spain are offering consular assistance to the family of a five-year-old boy who was hit by a drink driver at a pedestrian crossing.

The child is in intensive care in the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona on the east coast of Spain.

The driver of the vehicle was driving an official Mediterranean Games Tarragona 2018 car when the collision happened in the resort of Salou.

The Mediterranean Games take place every four years and involve 26 nations around the Mediterranean basin.

A spokesman for the games expressed “deep regret” that the incident happened.

He explained that the driver in question failed to stop, but later handed himself into a police station where he failed a breath test.

The driver was not a direct employee of the games, but worked for a sub-contracted firm.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affair said its officials are providing consular assistance.