Ireland to send 700 oxygen concentrators to India to aid in Covid-19 outbreak

Ireland will send an emergency donation of 700 oxygen concentrators to India as part of the European Union’s co-ordinated response to help the country deal with its severe coronavirus outbreak.

The donation is being made from stocks originally purchased by the Health Service Executive (HSE) for use in a field-hospital setting, as part of pandemic preparations. The devices draw oxygen from the air and deliver it to patients at more than 90 per cent concentration.

Transportation of the oxygen concentrators and other vital materials is being arranged through the European civil protection mechanism, along with Irish Government departments and Irish Aid, which is managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

India has seen a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days, with hospitals in Delhi and across the country turning patients away due to a critical shortage of beds, medicines and oxygen. The number of coronavirus-related deaths has spiralled, with more than 2,800 recorded on Sunday. Experts believe the true death toll is much larger, and crematoriums and burial grounds have become overwhelmed.

New variants, including the B1617 strain discovered in India, are suspected of fuelling the swell in cases. The United Kingdom and the United States have also pledged to airlift urgent medical supplies.

‘Concrete support’

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said Ireland is among the first states to confirm “concrete support” for India.

“At a time of great difficulty for India, we want to show solidarity with the country and people, with whom we have strong historical and modern day relations. We are glad to provide this support at a time of such need and to be doing so as part of a wider EU response,” Mr Coveney said.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the machines will support frontline healthcare workers in India to deliver care to patients who need it.

“I am grateful to all those who have been working together over the weekend to make this life-saving donation happen,” he said.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, along with the HSE and a number of other State agencies, was also working on the plan to offer assistance to India.

Mr O’Brien said the emergency donation is evidence of the Irish people’s “extraordinary generosity of spirit and clear desire to want to help our international friends”.

Upon request for assistance from India, the EU activated its civil protection mechanism.

European commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic wrote on Twitter on Sunday that the EU “will do its utmost to mobilise assistance to support people of India”.