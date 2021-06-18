In The News: Is Donald Trump’s relevance fading?

At this week’s summit between US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin, former president Donald Trump’s presence was felt.

Mr Biden mistakenly referred to the Russian president as President Trump, and Mr Putin took the opportunity to praise Mr Trump in front of an American audience, in a rare interview with ABC news.

Mr Trump’s presence was also felt in the sour atmosphere between the two leaders, after years of alleged Russian interference in US elections.

Back home, Mr Trump is becoming less and less a part of the national conversation, in the media at least. His absence from social media has had a profound effect on his ability to dominate the news agenda.

Yet his grip on the Republican Party remains extremely strong.

Washington correspondent Suzanne Lynch talks about what Trump has been up to, what his plans are and whether his relevance is fading.

