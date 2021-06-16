Podcast: Just how big could the mica problem be?

On Tuesday, busloads of people travelled from Donegal and Mayo to protest outside Dublin’s Convention Centre calling for increased financial supports for homeowners affected by mica.

Estimates vary, but at least 5,000 homes and possibly double that are thought to be affected by cracking and crumbling due to the defective concrete blocks.

Mica Action Group campaigner, Eileen Doherty, whose own house in Donegal will have to be demolished as a result of mica, talks to Conor Pope about why people are protesting and what they want from the Government.

Also in this episode, Irish Times political correspondent Jennifer Bray on the political reaction to the demands of the mica protestors.

In the News is presented by reporters Sorcha Pollak and Conor Pope.

