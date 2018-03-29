‘I don’t know how he’s sleeping at night,’ says McVerry of Housing Minister

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry says Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy should ask the Minister for Health Simon Harris for sleeping tablets “as I don’t know how he’s sleeping at night.”

Fr McVerry made the comments as the latest figures from the Department of Housing show there are now almost 10,000 people homeless across Ireland, including 3,755 children.

The monthly homelessness report from the department shows for the week of 20th to 26th February there were 9,807 people homeless, including 3,755 children in 1,739 families.

This compares with 22nd to 28th January, when there were 9,104 people homeless, including 3,267 children in 1,517 families.

In February 2017, there were 7,421 people homeless, including 2,546 children in 1,239 families. This represents a 32 per increase in overall homelessness, a 40 per cent increase in family homelessness, and a 47 per cent increase in the number of homeless children.

Mr Murphy said the figures seemed to “indicate a very worrying trend”.

Emergency legislation

Fr McVerry called for emergency legislation making it illegal to evict tenants who have been paying their rent.

“It should be made illegal to evict people on to the streets. We need emergency legislation. This is a state of emergency. The majority of people being made homeless are coming predominantly from the private sector,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

He added that to be fair to landlords there should also be a way to fast track cases for drug dealing or anti-social behaviour.

Fr McVerry had been responding to an interview with Mr Murphy who said that new measures are being considered to help speed up the process of housing homeless families.

“We’re looking at protection for people being evicted for renovations. People can’t take advantage of loopholes. We’re looking at incentives to get landlords to sell properties with tenants in situ.

“There is a huge increase in the number of apartments being built,” he added.

The Minister also defended the focus on the building of student accommodation pointing out that it will free up accommodation for others in the system.

The problem remains the lack of houses, he said. “A huge amount of work is being done by NGOs and at least 25,000 houses are going to be built before 2019. This year we will help at least 26,000 people into new homes,” he said.

“We’re trying to improve things, moving legislation for protections, but we can’t force this.”

He warned that situation will get worse until more houses are built.