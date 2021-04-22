Husband of Limerick Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara dies

Adrian McNamara, the husband of Limerick euromillions winner Dolores McNamara, has died.

Mr McNamara, who was in his late 60s, died following an illness on Thursday morning, surrounded by his family, at his son Lee’s home in Killaloe, Co Clare.

Ms McNamara became a well known figure when she won a €115m Euromillions jackpot in 2005after purchasing a €2 quickpick ticket. She and her husband had lived at Lough Derg Hall, a large property and estate in Ogonnolloe, overlooking Lough Derg.

The couple had previously lived with their six children at Patrick’s Road, Limerick.

“Adrian was a lovely fella, he was always very decent, and he didn’t let the money change him,” said a friend.

“He had a few horses and he lived in a big house in Killaloe but he kept away from the limelight. He was always a hard worker,” they added.

In the first few years after Ms McNamara’s jackpot win, the couple had to invest in extensive security measures at their home, because of concerns for their safety and the safety of members of their family. Reports at the time suggested that they had received kidnap threats.

Mr McNamara is survived by his wife Dolores; the couples three sons Gary, Dean, Lee, and three daughters Dawn, Kim and Kevanne, and nine grandchildren.