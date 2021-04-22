Toilets in 22 public buildings to be made available in Dublin

Dubliners are to be given access to public toilets in 22 buildings around the city including sports centres, libraries and City Hall on Dame Street.

Dublin City Council said it was opening the buildings on a“toilets only” basis, to provide relief for citizens while cafes, pubs and other facilities remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move follows the announcement earlier this week that the council was seeking tenders for retailers to operate public toilets alongside kiosks selling coffee or ice cream.

The toilets in public buildings will open seven days a week from Monday, except those in libraries, which will open six days a week from May 4th.

“Appropriate queuing, social distancing and cleaning regimes will be put in place,” the council said, and “usage will be monitored and reviewed on an ongoing basis”.

These 22 facilities are in addition to the existing six toilet blocks at Wolfe Tone Square, Grafton Street, St Patrick’s Park Tearooms, Herbert Park Tearooms, St Anne’s Park Tearooms and the Bull Wall, Dollymount.