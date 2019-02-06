HSE warns of challenges in ensuring safe mental health services

The HSE has said it has experienced “significant challenges” in ensursing a safe service in several mental health facilties in Dublin, Cork and Galway as a result of an overtime ban by psychiatric nurses.

The HSE also said the position was “likely to worsen significantly at the change of shift in residential facilities this evening”.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) have had an overtime ban in place since Tuesday.

This has been extended to a full 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are continuing to engage and negotiate with the PNA in every location to ensure patient safety is maintained,” the HSE said.

The health authority said it was meeting the PNA on Wednesday seeking derogations for particular services from a planned strike by nurses next week.

The association said there had been issues in a number of locations on Wednesday morning wherethere were insufficient staff to take up duty and relieve nurses coming off shifts .

It said difficulties were experienced at Phoenix Centre on the North Circular Road in Dublin, at St Ita’s in Portrane and in Portlaoise, Mullingar and Ballinasloe.

Meanwhile about 50,000 people are likely to be affected by a third 24-hour strike by members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)which will see most in-patient and day case procedures as well as out-patient clinic appointments cancelled.