Houses evacuated in Drogheda after explosive device found
Army bomb disposal experts called in by gardaí after improvised bomb found in pub
General picture of the junction of Chord Road and Constitution Hill Drogheda, Co Louth, where a pipe bomb was found in a pub toilet. Photograph: Google Street
Several homes were evacuated in Drogheda, Co Louth on Tuesday night after the discovery of a viable explosive device in a pub.
Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces deployed an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team to a residential area shortly after the device was found at about 9pm on the premises on the Chord Road.
The team arrived on the scene at 11.40pm, a cordon was put in place and a number of houses were evacuated to ensure public safety, a Defence Forces spokesman said.
“Following an assessment of the device, it was made safe at the scene and removed for further examination in a secure military location, where it was found to be viable; the EOD team departed the scene at 01.05am.”
The spokesman said any material of an evidential nature would be handed over to gardaí to assist in their investigations.