Houses evacuated in Drogheda after explosive device found

Several homes were evacuated in Drogheda, Co Louth on Tuesday night after the discovery of a viable explosive device in a pub.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, the Defence Forces deployed an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team to a residential area shortly after the device was found at about 9pm on the premises on the Chord Road.

The team arrived on the scene at 11.40pm, a cordon was put in place and a number of houses were evacuated to ensure public safety, a Defence Forces spokesman said.

“Following an assessment of the device, it was made safe at the scene and removed for further examination in a secure military location, where it was found to be viable; the EOD team departed the scene at 01.05am.”

The spokesman said any material of an evidential nature would be handed over to gardaí to assist in their investigations.