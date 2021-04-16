Hotel quarantine: Government may exempt people with vaccine certs

The Government is considering plans to allow people with domestic vaccination certificates exemptions from mandatory hotel quarantine – but only for shots approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The issue of identifying those who are eligible for exemption was identified as an early challenge to changes to the quarantine system announced on Thursday night.

This is due to the absence of a universally recognised certificate for vaccination, either at a European Union level or a global level. However, in order to put the new exemption system in place, Government sources indicated locally granted certificates from other jurisdictions would be accepted.

However, given these would only be accepted for EMA-approved vaccines, it would mean those in receipt of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine or the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine would still have to quarantine.

A similar system of recognising PCR test results from other jurisdictions is in operation, with measures in place to safeguard standards.

New regulations to put the exemption system in place may be signed as soon as Friday evening, or over the weekend. The system may be adjusted as more universally recongnised ways of verifying vaccinations across different jurisdictions, such as the European Digital Green Certificate, come on-stream.

European letter

Meanwhile, the European Commission has said that less restrictive measures could achieve the same results as Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine, and there should be clear exemptions for essential travellers.

The EU’s executive has written a letter to Irish authorities expressing “concerns” over the measure following the inclusion of five European Union countries in mandatory hotel quarantine requirements.

Ireland has 10 days to respond to the letter, which comes after Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and France expressed concerns to the Irish Government over the impact of the measure on their communities in Ireland.

The letter asks for “clarifications” on how countries are picked to be put on Ireland’s red list, as the five countries selected do not represent those with the highest infection rates in the EU.

Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said “clear and operational exemptions for essential travel should be ensured”, under agreements made between the 27 EU countries to coordinate travel restrictions.

“The Commission has concerns regarding this measure in relation to the general principles of EU law in particular proportionality and non-discrimination,” a Commission spokesman said.

“Today, the Commission sent a letter to the Irish authorities asking for clarifications on this matter and on the criteria used to determine the designated countries.

“The Commission believes that the objective pursued which is the protection of pub health during the pandemic could be achieved by less restrictive measures In line with the Council recommendations,” said the spokesman.

“Also clear and operational exceptions for essential travel should be ensured,” Wigand added.

“We invite the Irish authorities to align more closely their measures taken with provisions of the Council recommendations that member states have agreed upon together in October, and updated earlier this year.

“The Irish authorities have 10 days to reply to this letter.”

Gabriel Scally

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally said he was “surprised” to hear plans were afoot to exempt fully vaccinated people from mandatory hotel quarantine.

Dr Scally said strict quarantine measures are not only in place to keep Covid-19 cases down but also “to keep out variants, and particularly those that can infect people who have been vaccinated”.

Speaking to The Irish Times, the epidemiology professor said he was also “alarmed” by the intervention of the European Union in Ireland’s quarantine system as the body has “no competency in public health”.

Dr Scally said the EU “should not be attempting to interfere in the protection of the health of any country’s population”.

Dr Scally argued that the inclusion of Belgium, France, Italy, Austria and Luxembourg on Ireland’s red list does not interfere with their freedom of movement.

“You just have to spend some time in quarantine,” he said.

Dr Scally said governments should not “cut corners” in their implementation of a quarantine system for incoming travellers.

In allowing people to enter the country, “we have to be sure that we are not giving an open door to the virus as well”, he added.

‘Deep red’

The 27 member states of the EU agreed in January that “all non-essential travel, especially to and from high-risk areas, should be strongly discouraged”. It is up to member states to choose what health measures to apply to travellers.

Mandatory hotel quarantine is not specifically ruled out and the Commission has said that in itself, it does not go against the agreement

However, member states have agreed to use common criteria to pick what regions to put on the red list, namely the map of risk in Europe created by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The concerns centre on the criteria used to pick the five member states affected, as they are not all “deep red” on the ECDC’s map, while other countries that are deep red are not on Ireland’s list.

The Commission also encourages member states to set travel policy according to region, rather than country, because infection rates can vary widely within countries.

On the issue of proportionality, the EU countries agreed in January that “any measures taken should thus not extend beyond what is strictly necessary to safeguard public health.”

Several countries have imposed stricter travel rules and have run afoul of the Commission. Belgium put in place a blanket ban on non-essential travel, leading to protest from the Commission.

Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary and Sweden also received letters from the Commission earlier this year due to travel restrictions. Germany imposed checks on its land border with the Czech Republic due to soaring infections there.