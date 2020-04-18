Hardware stores may open during pandemic, says Government

Hardware stores have been told they may reopen as essential retailers during the Covid-19 pandemic despite contradictory advice from the chief medical officer.

A spokesman for the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation (DBEI) confirmed on Saturday that hardware and builders’ merchants shops were considered essential retail outlets. These stores were included in the list of essential retail outlets published as part of legislation on temporary restrictions introduced by the Minister for Health on April 7th.

These newly introduced regulations state that hardware stores selling products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment or supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming or agriculture purposes are considered “essential” and may continue to operate during the pandemic.

The Government had previously said on March 27th that hardware stores could only offer emergency callout or delivery services. However, legislation enacted last week overrides this advice.

Comments by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan last week that he did not consider hardware and gardening stores essential retailers led to serious confusion around the issue.

Asked on April 9th whether hardware stores and garden centres were essential at this time, Dr Holohan said “in my view they are not”.

It is understood that a number of hardware stores were told this week that they could reopen following advice from a DBEI official.

Chief executive of the Topline supplier Hugh O’Donnell reportedly said in an email to store managers that a DBEI senior official had confirmed hardware and building stores were considered essential services, reported the Irish Independent.

The DBEI spokesman underlined on Saturday that any retail outlets that do open during the crisis should ensure physical distancing and public health guidelines are “rigorously implemented”.

Business owners should ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants in line with public health guidelines, only let small groups into stores and manage queue control inside and outside the door, he added.

All essential retail outlets are encouraged to provide online services where that is possible and appropriate to minimise footfall, he said.