Group of teenagers attending Irish college swept out to sea off Donegal

A group of teenagers attending an Irish college in Co Donegal were swept out to sea on Tuesday while taking part in a group swimming activity.

The alarm was raised when several members of the public made 999 calls after spotting the group swimming from Magheroarty pier and becoming concerned that they seemed to be in difficulty.

The Irish Coastguard was then alerted and immediately dispatched its Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo. The Mulroy Coast Guard Unit and a HSE ambulance were also tasked with responding to the incident.

The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre, which issued a general request for assistance to vessels in the area.

“Through our broadcast, we got local boats and the Tory Ferry Queen of Aran to assist in getting people out of the water,” said a spokesman for Malin Head Coast Guard.

The group in difficulty comprised 15 people who were all part of the one group attending a local Irish college. Ten were taken to Letterkenny Hospital by helicopter while another was brought by ambulance. The rest were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

It is understood none of the group received life-threatening injuries but some were suffering from hypothermia after being the water for a time. Some of the group had ingested water, and some were in shock.

The group had been taking part in an activity for about an hour before getting into difficulty.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said it was “a very lucky outcome” and thanked the public for speedily alerting the Coast Guard Rescue services.

“The Helicopter crew deserve special commendation for their efficient response to a difficult challenge as do staff in Malin Head for coordinating an operation with a successful outcome,” he added.