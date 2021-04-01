Government to announce extension of mandatory hotel quarantine to only half of countries

The Government is set to announce the extension of mandatory hotel quarantine to only half of the countries it had mooted earlier in the week, it is understood.

Sources have said the United States and other European Union countries will now not be subjected to hotel quarantine at this time but further consideration will be given by Cabinet on how to handle people coming from these countries in future.

A major row had erupted within Government over plans by the Department of Health to extend mandatory hotel quarantine to 43 additional countries, including the US, France and Germany.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly met this afternoon to discuss concerns around the plans including concerns about EU citizens' right to travel freely and concerns about the capacity of the system to cope with such numbers.

Sources said they have agreed that an extension will now be approved for about 20 countries. It is understood Cabinet will consider the issue further in the next two weeks.