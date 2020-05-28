Girl (5) flown to hospital after lilo drifted mile offshore

A five-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital in Co Kerry after floating a mile offshore on an inflatable lilo.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon after the child was pulled out to sea off Littor beach on the southern shore of the Shannon estuary in north Co Kerry.

A spokesman for Valentia Coast Guard said the Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter was called to the scene at 2.50pm on Thursday. The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat also attended the scene.

The five-year-old, who had floated a mile off shore, was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. The girl’s condition is unknown.