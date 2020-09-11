Gardaí make an arrest in investigation of ATM and cyber crime

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Dublin on Friday in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation targeting international criminal organisations committing cyber frauds in Ireland.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out an operation in the city , during which the man was arrested.

The investigation into transaction reversal frauds was reported by a financial institution in January 2020 after 18 ATM machines were targeted, resulting in the theft of money from customer’s accounts and damage to the machines.

The man, a Romanian national, is currently being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. He can be held for up to seven days.

The GNECB said it is continuing to work closely with British police and Europol in targeting criminal organisations engaged in cyber enabled fraud in this jurisdiction.