Gardaí close off Phoenix Park as anti-lockdown protesters try to gather

Gardaí closed two entrances to Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Saturday after protesters attempted to hold a rally.

Gemma O’Doherty who, along with John Waters, is taking a case against the State arguing the coronavirus restrictions on public movement are illegal, promoted the protest on Twitter yesterday saying it was being held “in conjunction with the worldwide #MarchForFreedom.”

The hashtag is being used by protesters in the America calling for the lifting of restrictions there aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Gardaí at the Park Gate Street entrance to Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Saturday. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

A group of more than 400 protesters – many of them armed – stormed the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan this week to protest at strict social distancing measures introduced by governor Gretchen Whitmer. While hundreds protested outside, some entered the building and engaged in a stand-off with guards.

As the Dublin event was due to start on Saturday afternoon, gardaí closed the Park Gate Street and North Circular Road entrances to the park and turned people away. They also stopped and checked cars passing through the park.

Gardai look like they are turning back Gemma O’Doherty’s supporters from a planned protest outside the Courts of Justice in Parkgate Street. pic.twitter.com/t9uJGGLJnW — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) May 2, 2020

Gardaí spoke to several would-be protesters and told them they were breaking the law by being outside the 2km zone. The 2km limit allows people to exercise near their homes and will be extended to 5km next week.

One could be heard telling gardaí that the natural law triumphed over man-made law and that he had a right under the Constitution to assemble. Another said he was a man of God and that computers get viruses not human beings.

Gardaí also surrounded the nearby Courts of Justice building.

Earlier this week dozens of gardaí, including members of the Public Order Unit, were deployed to the Four Courts to ensure opponents of the Covid-19 movement restrictions did not gain access to the building.

About 40 people, some waving Tricolours or holding copies of the Constitution gathered outside the courts building on Tuesday morning in support of Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters, who are taking a case against the State arguing the restrictions are illegal.

The group was gathered closely together and few wore face masks. Gardaí advised some to return to their homes but no arrests were made. The Garda and the Court Service were eager to avoid a repeat of last week when 100 people gathered for three hours in the Round Hall of the Four Courts for about three hours while Mr Waters and Ms O’Doherty were in court.

Their application for permission to bring a challenge against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be heard before a High Court judge next week.