Your top stories on Wednesday: Dog kills young woman at Limerick house; developer offers €100,000 for objection to be dropped

Developer offered Castleknock resident €100,000 to drop case against apartments plan
One of the State’s most prolific apartment builders offered a Castleknock resident €100,000 to drop judicial review proceedings against a 210-bed co-living scheme on the site of a former Brady’s pub.
Richard Barrett’s Bartra made the cash offer in a letter to Barry O’Lone, whose family home is opposite the pub on the Old Navan Road, seeking the withdrawal of his challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the shared apartment scheme.
If Mr O’Lone did not agree to accept the offer within four weeks Bartra would instead lodge an application for social housing on the site, the letter said.
