Your top stories on Wednesday: Dog kills young woman at Limerick house; developer offers €100,000 for objection to be dropped

Here are the key stories you need to start your day including a report on last night’s European election debate and the start of the Leaving Cert exams

A woman throws the contents of a drinks cup in the face of newly appointed leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party Nigel Farage, during his general election campaign launch in Clacton-on-Sea. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP

Wed Jun 5 2024 - 08:37

Developer offered Castleknock resident €100,000 to drop case against apartments plan

One of the State’s most prolific apartment builders offered a Castleknock resident €100,000 to drop judicial review proceedings against a 210-bed co-living scheme on the site of a former Brady’s pub.

Richard Barrett’s Bartra made the cash offer in a letter to Barry O’Lone, whose family home is opposite the pub on the Old Navan Road, seeking the withdrawal of his challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the shared apartment scheme.

If Mr O’Lone did not agree to accept the offer within four weeks Bartra would instead lodge an application for social housing on the site, the letter said.

  • I was appointed to a new role and sent back to my old one within days’: “I was asked to join a different area (not immediately related to my skill set) for what I was told was a permanent move which then became a 12-month project. Then unexpectedly and with only one day’s notice, I was informed that the project was being ‘deprioritised’ and I would be returning to my old role the following week.”

  • Intel secures $11bn for 49% of Leixlip plant: Intel has sold a 49 per cent stake in its Fab 34 facility at Leixlip, Co Kildare, where it manufactures wafers using the Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies, the company said on Tuesday. The move will allow Intel retain majority ownership and control while giving it access to funding to pursue an expansion of its manufacturing.

