Your top stories on Wednesday: Dog kills young woman at Limerick house; developer offers €100,000 for objection to be dropped

A woman throws the contents of a drinks cup in the face of newly appointed leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party Nigel Farage, during his general election campaign launch in Clacton-on-Sea. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP

One of the State’s most prolific apartment builders offered a Castleknock resident €100,000 to drop judicial review proceedings against a 210-bed co-living scheme on the site of a former Brady’s pub.

Richard Barrett’s Bartra made the cash offer in a letter to Barry O’Lone, whose family home is opposite the pub on the Old Navan Road, seeking the withdrawal of his challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s permission for the shared apartment scheme.

If Mr O’Lone did not agree to accept the offer within four weeks Bartra would instead lodge an application for social housing on the site, the letter said.

‘He’d love to build a house in the countryside, but I wouldn’t live there if someone paid me’: “We both want different Eircodes. He would love to build a house out in the country, however, I am a townie and will never live out in the country even if someone paid me. I can understand in his hometown we would have more people to see. My argument is my mental health comes first, as I have previously felt lost and lonely in this relationship and don’t want to go there again.”

Leaving Cert 2024: Exam survival guide for students (and parents): Take a deep breath: this morning will see the first of this year’s written papers in the Leaving Certificate when English paper one lands at 9.30am.

‘I was appointed to a new role and sent back to my old one within days’: “I was asked to join a different area (not immediately related to my skill set) for what I was told was a permanent move which then became a 12-month project. Then unexpectedly and with only one day’s notice, I was informed that the project was being ‘deprioritised’ and I would be returning to my old role the following week.”

Intel secures $11bn for 49% of Leixlip plant: Intel has sold a 49 per cent stake in its Fab 34 facility at Leixlip, Co Kildare, where it manufactures wafers using the Intel 4 and Intel 3 process technologies, the company said on Tuesday. The move will allow Intel retain majority ownership and control while giving it access to funding to pursue an expansion of its manufacturing.

Darragh Ó Sé: Derry look loose, cranky and disorganised - the situation seems to be beyond fixing: The situation in Derry looks to be beyond fixing. I was watching them on Sunday and they are miles away from being contenders.

