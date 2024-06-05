Woman (23) dies after dog attack at house in Co Limerick

Limerick dog attack: The woman's body has been removed from the scene to Mid Western Regional Hospital, Limerick, where a postmortem will take place. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A woman has died after being attacked by a dog in Co Limerick.

The victim (23) was attacked by the dog at a house in Ballyneety, Co Limerick. The incident occurred at 11.40pm on Tuesday night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Her body has been removed from the scene to Mid Western Regional Hospital, Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

The animal believed to be involved in the incident has now been destroyed. A number of other dogs have been seized, a Garda statement said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The attack came hours after gardaí issued an alert about a dog attack on a nine-year-old boy in Limerick city on May 29th.

Sgt Ber Leetch of the Crime Prevention Office at Henry Street Garda station said the boy had to go to hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

“Nobody wants this to happen so be responsible for your dog,” Sgt Leetch advised dog owners. “Protect your dog but also protect any people it may come in contact with.

“You must know your dog and know if they are on the restricted dog breeds list, so look at the Dogs.ie website if you are not sure,” she said.

“There are rules that must be followed, restricted breeds of dogs must wear a muzzle in public, be on a short lead, wear a collar with owners’ information on it, and the person controlling the dog must be over 16 years of age. These rules are in place to protect everybody including the dog.”