Flooding in west of country leads to school and road closures

Hundreds of students were sent home early from school on Wednesday morning in Clifden as flooding caused major disruptions in the Connemara area.

Heavy overnight rain in Galway which has continued throughout the morning has led to several roads being impassable, while rivers and streams have burst their banks amid fears that some small bridges might be washed away.

Secondary school students at Clifden Community School and pupils at Scoil Mhuire NS have been sent home early following Garda advice.

Residents in dwellings in Clifden Glen, on the Ballyconneely Road and close to the Station House Hotel had to be evacuated by fire crews due to flooding. There are no reports of injuries.

There were fears for the Dooneen Bridge in the town after the Owenglin River burst its banks.

The N59 between Galway and Clifden is flooded at a number of locations including Maam Cross, Recess and Kylemore Abbey.

Gardaí have warned motorists to avoid the area if possible as driving conditions are hazardous.

Senior assistant fire chief Anthony Travers said they had evacuated people from a number of dwellings in Clifden.

“There is flooding at various locations in the Clifden town area. It appears that the flooding was very sudden and severe,” he told Galway Bay FM.

“There are areas of flooding on the Galway to Clifden road and a number of diversions and road closures are in place and we urge drivers to be careful.”