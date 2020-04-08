Five more deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland
1,339 people confirmed with coronavirus in North
Medical staff demonstrate how they take samples at an MOT testing centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is being used as a drive through testing location for Covid-19. Photograph: Justin Kernoghan/PA Wire
Five more people in Northern Ireland have died from coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the North to 78, the Public Health Agency (PHA) reported on Wednesday afternoon.
The PHA also reported 84 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, leaving the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland at 1,339.
So far 9,564 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for Covid-19.