Fire brigade tackles major blaze at hotel in north Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a major fire at the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.

At least eight units are at the scene in north Dublin.

Members of the public have posted videos on social media which show a number of floors on fire.

8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/XLoS7lOD2L — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

Mate just sent me this one getting bad pic.twitter.com/9ZommtHymE — John D'Arcy (@JohnDarcy88) March 21, 2018 Ballymun metro on fire . Hope everyone out safe pic.twitter.com/6IX2ISIEcm — Keith Tracey (@keithTracey) March 21, 2018

It is not known if anyone is still in the building.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Five fire engines, turntable ladder and command units are dealing with a fire in a premises in #Ballymun . Road closures at Santry Cross as we deal with the fire.”

