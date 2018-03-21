Fire brigade tackles major blaze at hotel in north Dublin

Number of Dublin Fire Brigade units at the scene on fire at Metro Hotel in Ballymun

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a major fire at the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.

At least eight units are at the scene in north Dublin.

Members of the public have posted videos on social media which show a number of floors on fire.

It is not known if anyone is still in the building.

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Five fire engines, turntable ladder and command units are dealing with a fire in a premises in #Ballymun . Road closures at Santry Cross as we deal with the fire.”

