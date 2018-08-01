Era of Facebook self-regulation ‘is over’, says committee chair

The era of self-regulation by social media platforms is over and the Republic must lead the way in deciding how they are regulated in the future, members of an Oireachtas committee have said.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Communications questioned representatives of Facebook on Wednesday in the wake of an undercover investigation by television reporters which appeared to show moderators working for the company deciding not to act to remove extreme and controversial content. This included a video of a child being physically abused, and a post comparing Muslims to “sponges”.

Niamh Sweeney, head of public policy for Facebook Ireland, told the committee that she and her colleagues were upset by what came to light in the Channel 4 Dispatches programme filmed undercover at a training centre operated by Facebook contractor CPL in Dublin.

After the three-hour hearing, committee chair Hildegarde Naughton TD (Fine Gael) said it was the view of the committee that “the time for apologies and remedial action is past.

“Social media platforms have shown themselves incapable of self-regulation. If they won’t regulate themselves, we must do it for them,” she said.

Ms Naughton said the committee would now prioritise scrutiny of a Digital Safety Commissioner Bill proposed by Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD (Sinn Féin). “That will take place as soon as it can be arranged when we return in September,” she said.

She would also write to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Communications Denis Naughten “indicating the need, in principle, for such legislation”, notwithstanding whatever changes might be warranted after detailed scrutiny by the committee.

Ms Naughton would also write on behalf of the committee to the relevant parliamentary committees of all over EU member states asking them to consider the issue, both nationally and in terms of the need for EU regulation.

“I am seeking a meeting with the European Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Ivanova Gabriel, to discuss the need for European regulation in this area,” Ms Naughton said.

She will also write to all Irish members of the European Parliament asking them to support the efforts of the committee in this area.

“Finally, I am seeking a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, in order to progress this issue at a European level.”

“As Facebook’s European Headquarters is based in Ireland, we must lead the way. The press are regulated. Television and radio is regulated. It is the view of the committee that the time for self-regulation by social media platforms is over,” Ms Naughton said.

“While the involvement of the EU is vital to the long term success of appropriate platform moderation, we must also act unilaterally. We cannot wait for others to act.”

Ms Naughton said the committee was conscious of the need to ensure continuing freedom of expression and would act “with all due caution”.

“However, the committee is absolutely certain of need to ensure that images of child abuse and other such illegal/graphic activity can no longer be shared on Facebook or other social media platforms.

“No organisation or platform should be above the law. No organisation or platform has the right to decide how it will conduct itself, no matter the adverse consequences for its users.”

Ms Sweeney said the safety and security of users was a “top priority” for the company and it had created policies, tools and a reporting infrastructure that were designed to protect all its users, especially those who were most vulnerable to attacks online.

She said the programme had identified some areas where Facebook had failed and it apologised for those failings. However, Ms Sweeney repeated a number of times that Facebook was not attempting to throw its contractor “under a bus”.

Ms Sweeney told the committee Facebook was in the process of an internal investigation to understand why some actions taken by CPL was “not reflective of our policies and the underlying values on which they are based”.

Facebook is seconding its own content experts for six months to Dublin-based CPL, which is responsible for recruiting and training outsourced content reviewers for the company, to more closely supervise the training being provided. It is also leading a joint internal investigation into the matter with CPL.

Ms Sweeney, who was accompanied by Siobhan Cummiskey, head of content police for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, sounded a note of caution in relation to the proposed Digital Safety Commissioner.

She said it very much saw the benefit in a single office having the ability to oversee and coordinate efforts around the promotion of digital safety throughout communities. Much of this had been captured in the Government’s recent Action Plan for Online Safety, Ms Sweeney added.

She said it was only through “a multi-pronged approach, of which education is critical” that we can begin to see “positive changes in how people engage and protect themselves online”.

Agreeing with a 2016 analysis by the Law Reform Commission, Ms Sweeney said it would clearly not be the intention of the Digital Safety Commissioner Bill to affect free speech in Ireland.

But she said the commissioner’s ability to issue a decision ordering the removal of “harmful communications” without allowing the digital service provider an opportunity to appeal “ought to be considered in light of the potential for limiting freedom of expression”.

An episode of the Channel 4 programme screened on July 17th showed trainers at the CPL-run centre in Dublin appearing to instruct moderators not to act on some controversial or extreme content, saying :“If you start censoring too much then people stop using the platform. It’s all about money at the end of the day.”

The footage was filmed over a six-week period at the centre in Dublin.