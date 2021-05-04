DUP leadership election set to be held on May 14th

The DUP will vote to choose its next leader on Friday, May 14th.

The party chairman, Lord Morrow, made the announcement on Tuesday following a meeting of party officers.

The North’s current Minister for Agriculture, Edwin Poots, and the Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, have announced their intention to stand in the election.

A new deputy leader will also be chosen on the same date.

It follows the resignation of the DUP leader, Arlene Foster, last week after more than three-quarters of MLAs and half of MPs signed a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Only the party’s MLAs and MPs will be eligible to vote.