Irish goods exports exceed €28bn in September with reliance on pharmaceuticals

The United States, the Netherlands and Britain accounted for more than 70 per cent of all Irish goods exports in September. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Irish goods exports rose 27.8 per cent in September to top €28 billion with chemicals and pharmaceuticals exports representing the vast majority of the economy’s US-focused exports.

Total exports over the first nine months of the year stood at €212.2 billion – an increase of €46.1 billion, or 27.7 per cent, against the same period in 2024 – according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The economy continues to run a significant trade surplus, with exports outstripping imports by €16.1 billion in September.

The growth in exports was driven primarily by increased traffic in medical and pharmaceutical goods, which jumped from €10.7 billion in September 2024 to €18.7 billion in the same month this year.

That 73.6 per cent increase means the sector represents nearly two-thirds of all Irish goods exports, according to CSO statistician, Jane Burmanje.

Overall exports to the US more than doubled in September year-on-year, rising 126 per cent to €16.3 billion, she said. Exports to the US so far this year have amounted to €100.5 billion, up 90 per cent from €52.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

Ms Burmanje noted that chemical and related products, including medical and pharmaceutical goods, accounted for more than 90 per cent of these exports, some €14.8 billion.

Robert Purdue, senior portfolio manager at financial services firm Ebury Ireland, warned that the reliance on the pharmaceutical sector which “makes up the bulk of Ireland’s exports” could threaten the “sustainability” of the economy’s growth under trade tariffs.

“Pressure will be on [new Minister of Finance Simon Harris] to protect the pharmaceutical sector,” Mr Purdue said.

Ireland’s three biggest export partners – the US, Netherlands and Britain – accounted for more than 70 per cent of all exports, at 57.1 per cent, 8.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively. Exports to other EU countries fell by a third, from €10.3 billion in September 2024 to €6.9 billion in the same period this year.

Irish goods imports increased by nearly €400 million to €11.1 billion in September, against €10.7 billion in 2024.

Janette Maxwell, tax partner at Grant Thornton, said the economy’s trade performance signals “strong momentum” going into the final quarter of the year.

“If we compare the export figures from January to September 2025 with the same period in 2024, broad-based growth across most sectors and destinations is apparent, reinforcing Ireland’s export resilience,” she said.

“Furthermore, Ireland’s strong export performance underpins economic development, with the US continuing to be a growth engine for Irish exports.”