Dublin Bus upgrade plan - What you need to know

A number of changes along 16 Dublin bus routes are proposed as part of the €2 billion Bus Connects project which will be published today.

The National Transport Authority says it will offer a number of measures, from paying for the landscaping of new gardens to trying to find alternative car parking, for residents along the route of a massive bus upgrade project.

The following is a list of the challenges and proposed changes along the 16 bus routes.

Clongriffin to city centre

Due to restricted road width on the Malahide Road between Fairview and Griffith Avenue, a proposal is to reroute cyclists via Brian Road and Charleton Road.

Swords to city centre

Swords Road in Santry from Shanrath Road to the Omni centre: if bus lanes were provided in each direction, this street would then only be able to accommodate one general traffic lane.

This would make the street one-way for general traffic, with inbound traffic routed via Coolock lane and Santry bypass. A new slip road would be incorporated to link the southbound Santry bypass to Shantalla Road.

Finglas to Phibsborough

Restricted road width on Hart’s Corner and turning system make it difficult to provide continuous bus and cycle lanes.

Ballymun to city centre

Botanic Road, Glasnevin Hill and Ballymun Road: to allow a bus lane in each direction on St Mobhi Road while maintaining existing trees along this street, outbound general traffic could be routed via Botanic Road, Glasnevin Road and Ballymun Road. St Mobhi Road would become one-way southbound for general traffic while allowing residents to also access the road in the northbound direction by using the bus lane.

Blanchardstown to city centre

Old Cabra Road and Prussia Street: In order to provide bus lanes, a proposal is to remove general through-traffic on these two streets. Local access would still be maintained, including to the shopping centre.

Lucan to city centre

M50 junction: The provision of continuous bus lanes through the junction may impact on the overall traffic capacity of this junction.

Liffey Valley to city centre

Because of constrained width through Mount Brown and Old Kilmainham Road, both bus lanes and traffic lanes cannot be accommodated. To deliver bus priority along this route it would be necessary to restrict Mount Brown to public transport, cyclists and local access only. Through-traffic would have to be diverted via the Quays or South Circular Road.

Because of restricted width on Ballyfermot Road between Le Fanu Road and Kylemore Road, one option would be to divert inbound traffic via Le Fanu Road and Kylemore Road.

Clondalkin to Drimnagh

Road width restrictions at the M50 underpass. A proposal is that cyclists will use the canal greenway at this point.

Greenhills to city centre

There is a proposal to construct new link roads to divert all traffic via Calmount Avenue and Calmount Road while still maintaining access to the old section of Greenhills Road.

Kimmage to city centre

A proposal to restrict a section of Kimmage Road Lower between Sundrive Road and Harold’s Cross to bus, cycle and taxi only. Through-traffic would then be diverted via Larkfield Park and Harold’s Cross Road or via Sundrive Road and Clogher Road.

Tallaght to Terenure

Templeogue Road is constrained in Terenure. There is a proposal to make Templeogue Road one-way outbound for general traffic while permitting taxis, buses and bicycles to travel in both directions.

Inbound general traffic would be asked to divert via Cypress Grove Road or via Springfield Road to Rathfarnham Road.

Rathfarnham to city centre

Rathmines road: To provide one bus lane and one traffic lane in each direction would require narrowing the route’s footpaths. An alternative option is to divert outbound traffic via Ranelagh and make Rathmines Road one-way for general traffic, in addition to providing two bus lanes.

Bray to city centre

Shankill village is constrained in terms of available road space, making bus and cycle provision very challenging. There is a proposal to divert cyclists around Shankill village via a series of quiet routes and new cycling lanes to the east of the village.

UCD Ballsbridge to city centre

A number of significant traffic junction reconfigurations would be required together with some traffic movement restrictions at the locations.

Blackrock to Merrion

Challenges include proximity to Booterstown marsh, an environmentally designated are,a and layout at Merrion Gates junction.

Ringsend to city centre

Will require the introduction of a contraflow bus lane on City Quay. Restricted width at the Scherzer lifting bridges, which are protected structures. A new bridge is required over the River Dodder at the east end of Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

New fare structure

The report also says an overhaul of the system will see the development of a new ticketing system, using credit cards and mobile phones to make payment more convenient.

It states the implementation of a cashless payment system will also speed up passenger boarding times.

The fare system will be revamped to provide a simpler fare structure and allow for easier movement between different transport services without financial penalty.