Dry, sunny day in store after weekend of weather warnings

After a weekend of cold weather warnings today will be mainly dry with sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.

The forecaster had issued a status orange warning which was in place until 10am this morning after temperatures fell between -4 and -6 degrees in some areas overnight.

The warning, which means that weather conditions have the capacity to impact significantly on those in the affected areas, was issued for Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

There was frost in many areas this morning which lingered in parts of the northwest and midlands in particular.

Met Éireann says that today cloud will increase from the south bringing patchy drizzle to southern areas, and light easterly winds will increase southeasterly during the day and fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to range between 2 and 5 degrees, though the south and southwest coast will see temperatures of 6 or 7 degrees.

This evening and later tonight will see cool temperatures of about 1 1 to 6 degrees, but temperatures will gradually increase through the night.

Met Éireann says that Tuesday will be cloudy and windy as a spell of heavy and persistent rain in the west spreads further eastwards during the afternoon and evening.