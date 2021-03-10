Deliveroo riders ‘essential workers’ who should be ‘treated better’ – Tánaiste

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, has described Deliveroo riders as “essential workers” and called on them to be “treated better” at a meeting he had with riders and their representatives on Tuesday.

“Met Deliveroo riders today,” Mr Varadkar posted on Twitter. “Wanted to hear first hand about the issues they are experiencing. These are essential workers who should be treated better. Will be following up.”

At the meeting attended by riders as well as the English Language Student’s Union of Ireland, the Migrant Rights Centre of Ireland, the Immigrant Council of Ireland, the Irish Network Against Racism, and SIPTU, the terms and conditions of riders, as well as ongoing safety concerns were addressed.

“Deliveroo riders made a very compelling case to the Tánaiste about a need for an improvement to their terms and conditions,” said Shane O’Curry from the Irish Network Against Racism.l

He added that Mr Varadkar appeared to respond positively to the presentations. “What we were getting back did not seem like rhetoric and he was in problem-solving mode,” Mr O’Curry said.

The meeting largely focused on the terms and conditions offered to Deliveroo riders by the company, which says they have “a bogus self-employment status,” Mr O’Curry said.

The company’s riders in Ireland are deemed to be self-employed individual contractors, rather than employees, and as a result do not have rights such as annual leave and sick pay.

Riders and their representatives also addressed issues around work visas and rules of employment and a call was made for visa extensions for migrant workers until the end of the pandemic.

Mr O’Curry also said the meeting heard calls for an end to the requirement for migrant workers on Stamp 2 working visas that limit their legal right to work to just 20 hours a week .

He said the restrictions meant many riders had no option but to work for the delivery company as other employers including large supermarkets would not employ them with such restrictions in place.

The Irish Times contacted Deliveroo seeking a response to the Tánaiste’s comments.

It has previously said its riders typically earned above the national minimum wage and has been suggested that on average they earn €13 per hour at mealtimes, an amount that excluded additional tips they may receive.

Deliveroo has also pointed to distance-based fees, which sees riders earn more for medium- and long-distance deliveries.

The company was founded by Will Shu in 2013 in London and operates in over 500 towns and cities across 12 markets.

It launched in Ireland in 2015, and currently works with more than 1,000 riders and over 1,800 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Its Irish division recorded a 40 per cent rise in turnover last year as sales rose from €9.3 million to €13.8 million.

It has seen a huge jump in demand during the Covid-19 crisis and in addition to delivering takeaways, it has also expanded into groceries though a partnership with Aldi, which helps it reach an estimated 1.5 million shoppers in the Republic.