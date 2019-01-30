Dart services suspended between Greystones and Dalkey
Irish Rail warns of delays due to ‘train failure’ at Killiney station
Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Irish Rail has said the Dart is suspended between Greystones and Dalkey due to “train failure” at Killiney.
There are delays to north and southbound services while Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets for travel to the city centre.
Separately, Sligo to Dublin and Longford to Dublin services were experiencing delays earlier on Wednesday morning due to frozen points on the lines.