Dart services resume after incident on the line
Southside services disrupted for hours on Thursday after incident near Shankill
Southside Dart services were disrupted for several hours on Thursday evening due to an incident on the line. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Dart services have returned to normal on Friday after several hours of disruption last night due to an incident on the southside line.
This followed an incident on the line near Shankill in county Dublin at 8.20pm on Thursday.
Services on the line operated only between Howth/Malahide and Dalkey following the incident.
The line has since reopened and trains are operating normally on Friday.