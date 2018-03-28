Cyclist dies in Co Kilkenny crash involving truck

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a crash in which a cyclist was killed on Tuesday.

The cyclist, in his early 40s, was fatally injured in a collision with a truck at Newpark Drive, Kilkenny, at about 5.35pm.

The man whose name has not been released was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

A stretch of road was closed for a examination but has since reopened.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who witnessed theincident to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056-777 5000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.