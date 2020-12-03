Covid-19 vaccines ‘not rushed’ as science to develop them already existed, says WHO

Covid-19 vaccines have not been rushed and the science that was needed to develop them was already there from the time of Sars and Mers, a World Health Organisation (WHO) spokeswoman has said.

“Corners haven’t been cut,” Dr Margaret Harris said.

The regulatory authorities were kept up to date during the development process so they were able to move swiftly on seeing the final data, she said.

Surveillance systems will be critical to the vaccination process, Dr Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. It will be important to monitor that second doses are administered and that any side effects are tracked.

The issue of counterfeit drugs will also need to be monitored, she warned. There will need to be secure tracking systems at every level.

Getting accurate information on the vaccine out to the public will be vital and public health measures will be more important than ever as the less virus there is the community the better the vaccine will work, she said.

The Government will decide next week on priority groups for the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to be available in early January.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo on the matter to Cabinet but the first recipients are likely to include the elderly and high-risk groups, healthcare staff, nursing home residents and staff, other frontline workers and those working in meat plants.

Though the UK government announced yesterday that it will begin administering the first doses of one of the vaccines next week, the Government here, along with other EU countries, is following a more cautious approach and it will be later this month before the first vaccine is approved for use.

The Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann on Wednesday hailed the British approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use as “the beginning of the end” and said that vaccination of health workers in the North could begin by the end of the next week.

Temporary vaccination centres

Government sources in Dublin, however, were sceptical of the acceleration of the vaccine approval in the UK, suggesting it was prompted by the political needs of the UK government.

Mr Donnelly told the Oireachtas health committee that securing vaccines will cost the State € 117.6 million. The Government has agreements in place to purchase 15.6 million doses of vaccines from number of different pharmaceutical companies, he said.

Mr Donnelly said while there was no decision yet, it was his “unambiguous view” that the vaccine should be provided free of charge.

Communicating the vaccine

The WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro told Newstalk Breakfast that consideration will have to be given to the anti-vaccination movement. “We don’t want to push people to do something that they don’t want to do. We have to encourage them and get them to come to us. Everyone has to be convinced.”

The Covid lead of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Mary Favier told Morning Ireland that communications about the vaccine will be really important. There was great anxiety and enthusiasm about the vaccine and people needed to have the full details, she said. Achieving a 60 per cent level of uptake, which is necessary for herd immunity, was going to be a significant logistical challenge “but we’ll do it.”

Dr Favier said that while it had not yet been decided what role GPs will play in the vaccination programme, she felt there was a role for GPs as they were already experienced at rolling out vaccines, had knowledge of their patients, and had the IT systems to track. “We will be nimble and we can respond,” she said.

GPs would also be vital in helping determine patients with co-morbidities and to ensure that patients follow up with their second dose of the vaccine.

Dr Favier warned that dealing with Covid-19 was like running a marathon and while a vaccine had been developed “there’s still four to five miles to run.” She also warned that people could not be forced to have the vaccine. “We have never undertaken mandatory vaccination in this country. As a society we’ve always aimed to be co-operative.”

There will have to be ways to get people to respond and to do it properly, she said.

A further five deaths and 270 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the State yesterday.