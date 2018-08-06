Council to erect warning signs for cyclists at Gap of Dunloe after fatality

Kerry County Council is to erect warning signs for cyclists at the Gap of Dunloe following the death last summer of an American woman on the narrow pass.

The local authority said it would also “engage with the tourism sector” to develop a guide for cyclists throughout the county.

The guide is set to grade the most popular cycleways, with regard to steepness, traffic and other challenges and is likely to be distributed to bike hire companies, hotels and hostels.

An inquest took place last week in Killarney into the death of Janet Price (69) from Washington, who was killed while negotiating a 140-degree bend on the steep, meandering route.

Ms Price was not an experienced cyclist and her family believe neither she nor her husband Don Theiler would have undertaken the dangerous route had they realised how challenging and how busy the Gap of Dunloe route was, her daughter Erika said in Killarney on Thursday.

An experienced mountain biker had lost control and skidded across the road at the same bend, according to an expert Garda witness who returned to examine the scene.

The garda told the inquest in Killarney the “very severe” bend was not normal, it turned back on itself and fell away from the cyclist, and there were no markings or signs to indicate the danger.

In a statement at the weekend, the council said it would “arrange for the erection of appropriate signage at the Gap of Dunloe to advise cyclists, in particular, of the alignment/character of the Gap of Dunloe route. The council will also engage with the tourism sector with a view to developing an appropriate guide for cyclists on this and other popular scenic cycle routes in the county.”

Mr Theiler had been pleading with the council to erect signage since his wife’s death.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death in accordance with the medical evidence.