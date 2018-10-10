Council says summer brought city-wide rat infestation to Dublin

The long spell of hot weather over the summer led to increased rodent breeding and a city-wide rat infestation, according to Dublin City Council.

Building works as well as an increase in the number of fast-food outlets have also contributed to the issue, the council said.

“This summer, Dublin, like most major cities in Europe, has suffered a rodent infestation,” council management said. “The long spell of very warm weather apparently has increased their breeding. Building works have disturbed nests, and the increase of fast-food outlets and discarded food waste, together with the fact that many of our complexes are located near to canals/rivers, the natural habitat of rodents, are also contributory factors to the rodent increase.

What not to have lurking anywhere near your property. File photograph: iStock

“The problem is not particular to the southeast area, but is a city-wide issue and whilst we will never eradicate it completely, the city council and the Health Services Executive work hard to alleviate it.”

The council was responding to a question from Independent councillor Mannix Flynn, who asked what was being done about the number of rats in certain flat complexes in the southeast of the city.

Dedicated teams

It said the HSE and the council have both invested heavily in time and resources to treat the problem. “The city council has dedicated teams who work specifically in this area, and are highly-trained and comply with all relevant standards as required by the Department of Agriculture and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.”

The council added that it was “working closely with the local area offices, residents and caretakers, our housing complexes are treated on a regular basis and we maximise our efforts by unblocking sewer pipes, filling and sealing holes/gaps, removing debris and meeting and discussing with our tenants their responsibilities in helping to prevent infestations.”