Coronavirus: Nine more deaths and 549 new cases in Northern Ireland

The North’s Department of Health reported nine more deaths from coronavirus in its daily bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon.

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic to 878.

The department also reported 549 new confirmed cases of the virus, taking the total to 47,711.

The hospital bed occupancy rate in the North is now at 100 per cent with 449 patients receiving Covid-19 treatment. Of these 44 are in intensive care units with 35 on ventilators.

The overall 7-day Covid-19 figure for Northern Ireland is 198 cases per 100,000 of population.